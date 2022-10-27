'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters at NO. 73 this week slumping from NO. 48 last week as it enters its 15th week on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez appears at NO. 89 this week sliding from its peak position of NO. 78 last week as it extends its stay on the charts to 7 weeks.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its run at the top of the chart to 8 weeks as it enters its 31st week on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the NO.2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the NO.3 spot Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the NO.4, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' remains at NO.5 to close out the top 5.