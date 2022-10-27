Details: In the chart week dated October 29, 2022 Tems' 'Free Mind' leads the Afrobeats contingent appearing at NO. 65 sliding down 15 places from the 50th position it held last week as it enters its 14th week on the chart.
'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100
In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100, the Afrobeats contingent of Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' suffered a decline.
Read Also
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters at NO. 73 this week slumping from NO. 48 last week as it enters its 15th week on the chart.
Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez appears at NO. 89 this week sliding from its peak position of NO. 78 last week as it extends its stay on the charts to 7 weeks.
US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its run at the top of the chart to 8 weeks as it enters its 31st week on the chart.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the NO.2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the NO.3 spot Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the NO.4, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' remains at NO.5 to close out the top 5.
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' retains the NO.6 spot, Fireboy's 'Peru' retains the NO.7 position, Kizz Daniel & Empire's 'Cough' debuts at NO.8, Tems' 'Higher' slips to NO.9, and Burna Boy's 'For My Hand' rounds up the top 10.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng