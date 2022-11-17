RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian contingents of Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema continue their run on the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100.

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema
Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Details: In the chart week dated November 19th, Tems' 'Free Mind' leads the Afrobeats entries appearing at NO. 79 slipping 10 spots from her NO. 69 position last week while it extends its run on the chart to 17 weeks.

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez retained its NO. 88 position as it enters its 11th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' extends its run on the chart to 18 weeks as it appears at NO. 91 which is 8 places below the NO. 83 position it appeared last week.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends its stay at the summit of the chart to 11 weeks with 'Calm Down' topping the chart this week.

The top 6 remains unchanged with Tems' 'Free Mind' retaining its second spot, 'Last Last' staying at NO. 3, 'Essence' retaining the 4th position, 'Love Nwantiti' staying at NO. 5, and 'Peru' retaining the 6th spot.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' moves up to NO. 7, Tems' 'Higher' and her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' single 'No Woman, No Cry' move up to NO. 8 and NO. 9 respectively. Burna Boy's 'For My Hand' feat. Ed Sheeran rounds off the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Streaming wars: More competition for Netflix as Paramount+ set to launch in Africa soon

Streaming wars: More competition for Netflix as Paramount+ set to launch in Africa soon

Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Wizkid thrills fans at sold out Madison Square Garden concert

Wizkid thrills fans at sold out Madison Square Garden concert

Destined Kids' Rejoice Iwueze traditionally weds her partner

Destined Kids' Rejoice Iwueze traditionally weds her partner

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a beautiful ode but falls to cliché storytelling tropes [Pulse Review]

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a beautiful ode but falls to cliché storytelling tropes [Pulse Review]

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Afro R&B singer-songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

Afro R&B singer-songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

P. Priime, Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

P. Priime, Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Watch Chinko

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals