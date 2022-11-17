Details: In the chart week dated November 19th, Tems' 'Free Mind' leads the Afrobeats entries appearing at NO. 79 slipping 10 spots from her NO. 69 position last week while it extends its run on the chart to 17 weeks.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100
The Nigerian contingents of Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema continue their run on the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100.
Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez retained its NO. 88 position as it enters its 11th week on the chart.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' extends its run on the chart to 18 weeks as it appears at NO. 91 which is 8 places below the NO. 83 position it appeared last week.
US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends its stay at the summit of the chart to 11 weeks with 'Calm Down' topping the chart this week.
The top 6 remains unchanged with Tems' 'Free Mind' retaining its second spot, 'Last Last' staying at NO. 3, 'Essence' retaining the 4th position, 'Love Nwantiti' staying at NO. 5, and 'Peru' retaining the 6th spot.
Oxlade's 'Kulosa' moves up to NO. 7, Tems' 'Higher' and her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' single 'No Woman, No Cry' move up to NO. 8 and NO. 9 respectively. Burna Boy's 'For My Hand' feat. Ed Sheeran rounds off the top 10.
