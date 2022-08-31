RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' continues to impress on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' has continued its fine run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart moving up 12 places.

Burna Boy.
Burna Boy.

Details: In the Billboard Chart dated the week of 3rd September 2022, 'Last Last' made an impressive leap on the chart, moving up 12 places from 75th to 63rd position.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

This leap is coming off the back of the Burna Boy's latest sold-out concert in Lowlands in the Netherlands. Also, 'Last Last' received an electrifying response from the huge crowd that turned out for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

The leap signals the continued rise in the song's popularity which also suggests that a top 50 placement might not be out of reach.

Billboard Chart dated September 3
Billboard Chart dated September 3 Pulse Nigeria

Is 'Last Last' the Song of the Summer?: At the recently held MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Jack Harlow's 'First Class' took home the award for the Song of the Summer.

Mixed reactions trailed his win with several fans arguing that he doesn't deserve the award. Amongst the artists that fans believe were deserving of the award was Burna Boy's 'Last Last' which has achieved impressive success across Africa, America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

On this week's episode of 'Facts Only', Pulse Managing Editor Motolani Alake examines if 'Last Last' deserves the award for the Song of the Summer.

You can watch 'Facts Only' on Pulse's YouTube account.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Nasty Bigsmoke spotlights street life experiences in new single ‘Hustle’

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' continues to impress on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' continues to impress on Billboard Hot 100

Portable publicly apologises to Davido over comments made during Osun State governorship election

Portable publicly apologises to Davido over comments made during Osun State governorship election

'The Brother's Keeper' is a bold declaration of Chike's ambitions [Pulse Album Review]

'The Brother's Keeper' is a bold declaration of Chike's ambitions [Pulse Album Review]

TNBA: BON invites entries for award categories, announces judges’ panel

TNBA: BON invites entries for award categories, announces judges’ panel

Ogranya announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Ogranya announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years

'I'm heartbroken' - Buju BNXN writes after his nude video was leaked

'I'm heartbroken' - Buju BNXN writes after his nude video was leaked

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Trending

Ruger, BNXN

‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

Kizz Daniel in Cotonou

Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]