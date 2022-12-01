Details: Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has emerged as the 81st most streamed song on Apple Music Canada in 2022.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022
On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released the list of the top songs and albums for 2022, and 'Last Last' Nigerian by megastar Burna Boy is amongst the most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada.
His international smash hit joins the exclusive list of 100 songs that dominated the year in Canada.
The list is topped by Harry Styles' 'As It Was' and the top ten include global smash hits like Glass Animals 'Heat Waves', Kid Laroi's 'Stay', Adele's 'Easy On Me', Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers', and Gayle's 'abcdefu'.
Huge 2022 for Burna Boy: 2022 has been a hugely successful year Burna Boy who has emerged as Apple Music Nigeria top artist of 2022.
His album 'Love Damini' has also emerged as the most streamed album of 2022 on Apple Music Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.
Below is a list of the top 10 albums in 2022 on Apple Music in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.
