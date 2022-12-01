Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

His international smash hit joins the exclusive list of 100 songs that dominated the year in Canada.

The list is topped by Harry Styles' 'As It Was' and the top ten include global smash hits like Glass Animals 'Heat Waves', Kid Laroi's 'Stay', Adele's 'Easy On Me', Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers', and Gayle's 'abcdefu'.

Huge 2022 for Burna Boy: 2022 has been a hugely successful year Burna Boy who has emerged as Apple Music Nigeria top artist of 2022.

His album 'Love Damini' has also emerged as the most streamed album of 2022 on Apple Music Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

Below is a list of the top 10 albums in 2022 on Apple Music in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.