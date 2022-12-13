Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters 30th week on UK Official Singles Chart

On its 4th week on the chart, Burna Boy's 'Alone' off 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack appears at NO. 62 as it slips 24 places from its 38th position last week.

Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' enters an impressive 30th week on the chart appearing at NO. 90 this week sliding 14 places from its 76th position last week.

UK Afrobeats Chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains its NO. 1 spot on the chart as it continues to enjoy an impressive run.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up to the NO. 2 spot while Wizkid's '2 Sugar' moves down to NO. 3. Asake's 'Joha' moves up to NO. 4 and Fireboy's 'Bandana' re-enters the chart at NO. 5.

Wizkid's 'Wow' drops to NO. 6, Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' retains NO. 7 spot while Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' stays at NO. 8.