Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters 30th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

On this week's UK Official Singles Chart, the Afrobeats contingents of Burna Boy and Rema continue to fly Nigeria's flag.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: In the chart week dated 09 December 2022 - 15 December 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez slips from its 12th position last week to NO. 26 this week as it enters its 15th week on the chart.

On its 4th week on the chart, Burna Boy's 'Alone' off 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack appears at NO. 62 as it slips 24 places from its 38th position last week.

Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' enters an impressive 30th week on the chart appearing at NO. 90 this week sliding 14 places from its 76th position last week.

UK Afrobeats Chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains its NO. 1 spot on the chart as it continues to enjoy an impressive run.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up to the NO. 2 spot while Wizkid's '2 Sugar' moves down to NO. 3. Asake's 'Joha' moves up to NO. 4 and Fireboy's 'Bandana' re-enters the chart at NO. 5.

Wizkid's 'Wow' drops to NO. 6, Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' retains NO. 7 spot while Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' stays at NO. 8.

Burna Boy's 'Cloak & Dagger' moves to N0. 9 while Fireboy's 'Coming Back For You' rounds off the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
