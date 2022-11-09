Details: In the chart dated November 12, 2022, the Afrobeats entry was led by Tems' 'Free Mind' which enters at NO.69 which is one spot from the 70th spot she held last week as she extends her run on the chart to 16 weeks.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems and Rema also extend run
In the latest Billboard Hot 100 the Afrobeats contingent Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema continue their run on the chart.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains its NO.83 spot from last week while extending its run on the chart to an impressive 17 weeks.
Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat. Selena Gomez slips two spots from NO.86 spot it held last week to NO.88 this week as it enters its 9th week on the chat.
US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart to 10 weeks as it enters its 33rd week on the chart.
Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the 2nd spot, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the 3rd spot, Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the 4th spot, and CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up to NO.5.
Fireboy's 'Peru' moves up to NO.6, Wizkid's 'Money & Love' debuts at NO.7, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' slips to NO.8, Tems' 'Higher' slips one spot to NO.9, and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' retains the 10 spots.
