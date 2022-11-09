Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems and Rema also extend run

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains its NO.83 spot from last week while extending its run on the chart to an impressive 17 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat. Selena Gomez slips two spots from NO.86 spot it held last week to NO.88 this week as it enters its 9th week on the chat.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart to 10 weeks as it enters its 33rd week on the chart.

Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the 2nd spot, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the 3rd spot, Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the 4th spot, and CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up to NO.5.