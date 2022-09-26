Details: Grammy-winning Afrobeats icon Burna Boy has added another colorful feather to his hat after his hit single was recently declared eligible for Gold certification in the UK.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has achieved another landmark achievement after his hit single 'Last Last' was certified Gold in the United Kingdom.
According to reputable chart news platform Chart Data, 'Last Last' was to receive a Gold certification after selling over 500,000 units in the United Kingdom.
The certification offers further proof of the song's acclaim and success internationally and is also a marker of Burna Boy's global fame.
Greater heights ahead: Burna Boy has announced that he intends to release 'Love, Damini' deluxe. The deluxe will likely come with a 'Last Last' remix that features Nigerian British rapper Dave.
The arrival of the remix will further propel the song to fame in the United Kingdom and give it a shot for a platinum plaque.
