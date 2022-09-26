Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

According to reputable chart news platform Chart Data, 'Last Last' was to receive a Gold certification after selling over 500,000 units in the United Kingdom.

The certification offers further proof of the song's acclaim and success internationally and is also a marker of Burna Boy's global fame.

Greater heights ahead: Burna Boy has announced that he intends to release 'Love, Damini' deluxe. The deluxe will likely come with a 'Last Last' remix that features Nigerian British rapper Dave.