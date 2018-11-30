Burna Boy's Lagos concert now has an official date

news

Burna Boy has officially announced the date of his headline concert in Lagos this December.

The much anticipated concert will hold on Boxing day, December 26th at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

This was revealed through a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, November 30, with Burna sharing an image of the event with the caption,

''I'm not even sure Lagos is ready for what we're about to do.''

Burna has enjoyed a very successful year and Lagos fans have been eager to catch him performing live, especially after the cancellation of the 2017 edition days leading to the event.

His record of hit releases include songs like 'Ye', 'Gbona' and 'On The Low' and this has seen him go on a tour of the United States and sell out his headline concert in the UK.

Burna Boy sells out Brixton Academy, London

Burna Boy gave a mindblowing performance at his sold out concert at the Brixton Academy, O2 Arena in London.

The much publicized Burna Boy headline concert at the Brixton Academy, O2 Arena in London held on Sunday night, October 7 before a sold out audience, and his performance on the night justified the excitement that his fans had ahead of the concert.

The venue was packed with the crowd formed out of people from different colour, gender and age, who had gathered to see their superstar on his 'Life On The Outside' tour.