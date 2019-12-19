2019 has been an awesome year for Burna Boy as his Africa Giant album continues to gain more recognition and acceptance among music fans.

As the year runs out, American rapper, songwriter, producer and record executive, Jay Z shares his favourite 2019 ‘Year End Picks’ Playlist and a song by Burna Boy makes the cut.

Out of the 40-track playlist exclusively on TIDAL, Burna Boy’s Collateral Damage is one of the songs Jay Z selected as his favourite for the year.

Songs by Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Solange, Roddy Ricch, Beyonce, J. Cole, Young Thug and more are included on the playlist.

Burna Boy is Nigeria’s only Grammy Award nominee for 2020.

In November, the artiste was nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards following the release of his latest body of work, ‘African Giant’.

The album is nominated in the Best World Album category. Other contenders for the same win are Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D’Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.