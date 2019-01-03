It's Thursday, December 3, 2019 and Burna Boy is trending on Twitter, but this time not for his music.

2018 ended with many notable platforms including Pulse crowning Burna Boy as the Nigerian artist of the year, and rightly so, following the top heavy hit anthems that he delivered during the year.

This has also earned him recognition on the global stage with one of the leading music festivals in the world, Coachella listing him and fellow country man, Mr Eazi alongside a line-up that parade headliners like superstars Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande for its 2019 edition.

The announcement was however followed by a cheeky response from Burna who was bothered about the fonts in which is name was written and demanding more respect as an ''African Giant.''

His comments have polarized opinions on social media platform, Twitter, with some showing support for Burna while another set frowned at what they deemed as ignorance of Coachella's traditional means of unveiling its line-up.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Burna Boy's Coachella outburst