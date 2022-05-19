Jesse Garba Abaga, better known as Jesse Jagz, a veteran Nigerian rapper, record producer, and songwriter, claims that Burna Boy is the inspiration for his new music.
Burna Boy's 'Bank On It' propelled another part of my music - Jesse Jagz
Jesse Jagz has returned. He comes back with tweets claiming that Burna Boy's 'Bank On It' has catapulted him into a new phase of his music career.
Jesse Jagz has been absent from the music scene for some time. He hasn't released anything new in over two years. His most recent album, 'Garba,' was released in 2020. Anchorman and Mr Murph appeared on the five-song EP.
Jesse Jagz recently claimed in a series of tweets that Burna Boy's 'Bank On It' record from the Grammy-winning 'Twice as Tall' album has propelled a new side of his music life. In his words, he said,
"Burna’s ‘Bank On It’ propelled another part of my music for life. Forever a classic!!".
