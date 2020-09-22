On September 18, 2020, the Grammy-nominated album, 'African Giant' by Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy was certified silver in the UK. By so doing, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian artist with a certified album in the UK.

A silver certification in the UK means an album has sold an album equivalent of 60,000 copies. This came after news that 'Own It' by Stormzy featuring Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran has a two-time platinum certification for selling 600,000 copies.

You might remember that...

On June 4, 2020, it was announced that 'Be Honest,' the 2019 single by British singer, Jorja Smith featuring Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has been certified platinum in France.

Equally, On March 8, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy accepted a gold plaque for his 2018 single, 'On The Low.' The gold plaque is for selling 100,000 (or more) copies of that single.

A gold plaque could also be handed to an artist whose single has been streamed 15 million times in the country. Thus, 15 million streams of a single in France is equivalent to 100,000 pure sales.