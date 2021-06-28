Burna Boy wins BET's Best New International Act award for the 3rd time in a row

For the third time in a row, Burna Boy took him the plaque after he was named the winner at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old beat fellow Nigerian singer Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania and other artistes to win the award.

He was present at the ceremony and collected the award himself after he missed the opportunity in 2019.

"I made it this time to collect my award myself," he said before he taught the audience a bit of Pidgin English.

"I want to teach you guys a little bit about where you are all really from," he said with his mum standing beside him before urging them to speak a phrase in Pidgin English.

"Three-peat, that's my third one, back to back," he said in a video on BET's social media page.

Burna Boy continues to dominate this category following his stellar years, releasing three critically acclaimed albums back-to-back.

He released 'Outside' in 2018 before his win in 2019. The release of 'African Giant' in 2019 saw him continue his dominance in the award in 2020.

He released his most recent project, Twice as Tall, in 2020.