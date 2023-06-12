Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

On June 10. In 2023, Burna Boy ascended to another height as he performed at the 2023 UEFA Champions Leagues final in Istanbul Turkey.

Burna Boy thrilled 80,000 with a selection of his hit songs including 'Last Last', 'Its Plenty', and 'For Your Hand'.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the show, Burna Boy was interviewed by the CBS quarter of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

During the interview, Burna Boy talked about his music and the feeling of performing in the final of the champions league. He also revealed that he didn't want Manchester City to win the cup as he was a Manchester United fan.