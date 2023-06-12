ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy took his career to another height after he performed at the 2023 Champions League Final performance.

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance
Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Recommended articles

On June 10. In 2023, Burna Boy ascended to another height as he performed at the 2023 UEFA Champions Leagues final in Istanbul Turkey.

Burna Boy thrilled 80,000 with a selection of his hit songs including 'Last Last', 'Its Plenty', and 'For Your Hand'.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the show, Burna Boy was interviewed by the CBS quarter of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

During the interview, Burna Boy talked about his music and the feeling of performing in the final of the champions league. He also revealed that he didn't want Manchester City to win the cup as he was a Manchester United fan.

Burna Boy also adorned Thierry Henry with his chain which is one of his lifelong desires to honor his late friend Gambo who was a big Arsenal fan.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June

3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

5 Emerging artists to look out for in the 2nd half of 2023

5 Emerging artists to look out for in the 2nd half of 2023

Global music event Afro-nation is coming to Nigeria

Global music event Afro-nation is coming to Nigeria

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Mercy Johnson bids farewell as she lays father to rest

Mercy Johnson bids farewell as she lays father to rest

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr joins Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards