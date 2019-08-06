It's a good time to be Burna Boy.

A few days ago, he released his groundbreaking and critically acclaimed 7th project, African Giant. Before the album was released, Burna Boy chatted with major American radio shows and performed at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Coming off his performance at Afronation 2019, African Giant debuted at No. 16 on the official UK albums chart. The chart is valid until the week ending, August 9, 2019.

British singer, Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project tops the chart. The top 10 also includes albums from acts like Billie Eillish and American rapper, NF.

‘Location,’ Burna Boy’s collaboration with British rapper, Dave has also been certified platforms.

African Giant was also named best new music by American publication, Pitchfork.