Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has been doing a lot. About an hour ago, he announced that the video for 'Gum Body' will drop tomorrow, September 10, 2019.

'Gum Body' is the fifth track off Burna Boy's critically acclaimed seventh project, African Giant and it features sultry British singer, Jorja Smith. The video will represent the second collaboration between Burna Boy and Jorja Smith in only a matter of weeks.

The first one was on Smith's now-smash hit single, 'Be Honest,' which now has over 10 million views on YouTube. 'Gum Body' will also be Burna Boy's seventh single and music video from his album, African Giant.

Burna Boy made the announcement for the video via his Twitter page. He wrote, "Gum Body Video Drops Tomorrow!!!!" The post also contain Burna's pictures with Jorja Smith.

This video comes after Burna Boy's appearance on Big Boy TV on Friday, September 6, 2019.