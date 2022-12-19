Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023

Powered by WonderX, this epic concert will be held at Eko Energy City, hosting 30,000 fans to a night of thrill, music and dance.

Pulse Nigeria

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2012, Burna Boy has solidified his place as one of Africa's biggest and most influential artists. With hit songs like "Ye", "Like To Party", “Last Last”, and outstanding album collections, Burna Boy has garnered a massive following around the world and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

At #LagosLovesDamini, fans would be treated to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment as Burna Boy performs all of his chart-topping hits and newest tracks.

Pulse Nigeria

Don’t miss out — tickets for #LagosLovesDamini go on sale from Monday 19th December 2022 at wonderxlagos.com. Follow @wonderxlagos on social media for more prompt updates.

#WonderX #BurnaBoy #LagosLovesDamini

---