ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023

Pulse Mix

Lagos, Nigeria - Get ready for the biggest concert in Africa! On January 1st, 2023, Burna Boy will be bringing his electrifying stage presence and hit songs to Lagos for #LagosLovesDamini.

Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023
Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023
Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023
Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Powered by WonderX, this epic concert will be held at Eko Energy City, hosting 30,000 fans to a night of thrill, music and dance.

Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023
Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2012, Burna Boy has solidified his place as one of Africa's biggest and most influential artists. With hit songs like "Ye", "Like To Party", “Last Last”, and outstanding album collections, Burna Boy has garnered a massive following around the world and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

At #LagosLovesDamini, fans would be treated to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment as Burna Boy performs all of his chart-topping hits and newest tracks.

Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023
Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Don’t miss out — tickets for #LagosLovesDamini go on sale from Monday 19th December 2022 at wonderxlagos.com. Follow @wonderxlagos on social media for more prompt updates.

#WonderX #BurnaBoy #LagosLovesDamini

---

#FeaturedPost

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023

Burna Boy to perform at his 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert on January 1, 2023

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Boomplay for amassing half a billion streams

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Boomplay for amassing half a billion streams

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Davido sets new record, becomes Nigerian celebrity with most Instagram likes

Davido sets new record, becomes Nigerian celebrity with most Instagram likes

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr, Black Sherif

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022