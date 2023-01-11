ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy is among the artists that will perform at the 2023 Coachella which is scheduled for April.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: In the release by Coachella, Burna Boy is among the megastars set to delight fans at the 2023 festival.

Burna Boy is set to perform on April 14th and 21st as he will assist the global best-selling artist of 2022 Bad Bunny who will be headlining the dates.

Coachella 2023
Coachella 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy enjoyed a hugely successful 2022 with the release of his 6th album 'Love, Damini'. His hit single 'Last Last' was one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2022 as it enjoyed massive international success.

Burna Boy previously performed at the Coachella in 2020 where readers might recall him throwing a fit over the small font used in writing his name in the artist lineup.

2023 Coachella will be headlined by Puetorican megastar Bad Bunny, K-pop girl group Blackpink, and American R&B artist Frank Ocean.

The Grammy-winner is the only Nigerian artist in the lineup as he continues to lead the global exportation of Afrobeats. With the international appeal of 'Last Last' and Burna Boy's growing fame, his 2023 Coachella performance can be expected to be a remarkable one.

Adeayo Adebiyi
