Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

Burna Boy is set to perform on April 14th and 21st as he will assist the global best-selling artist of 2022 Bad Bunny who will be headlining the dates.

Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy enjoyed a hugely successful 2022 with the release of his 6th album 'Love, Damini'. His hit single 'Last Last' was one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2022 as it enjoyed massive international success.

Burna Boy previously performed at the Coachella in 2020 where readers might recall him throwing a fit over the small font used in writing his name in the artist lineup.

2023 Coachella will be headlined by Puetorican megastar Bad Bunny, K-pop girl group Blackpink, and American R&B artist Frank Ocean.