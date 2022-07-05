Burna Boy made this known in a tweet on Monday 4th July 2022.
Burna Boy promises daily teasers of new album
Burna Boy has promised to release daily teasers off his upcoming album 'Love, Damini' till the album drops on Friday 8th July 2022.
"Apparently I was born just after midnight, so I’m gna be dropping teasers everyday till release at midnight #LOVEDAMINI," the tweet read.
Burna Boy has already released two new singles 'Kilimetre' and 'Last Last' off his next album and he has previewed one of the singles 'For Your Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran during a Wembley Stadium performance.
Fans will be excited of the teasers as it will give eager consumers a peak into the much awaited album.
