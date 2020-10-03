On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Popcaan, Chloe X Halle and Young T & Bugsey will perform at the 2020 BBC Radio 1Xtra Live.

The event will hold between 7 and 11 pm as an interactive experience hosted by the 1Xtra DJ family, with all new performances streamed online via the 1Xtra website. Fans can enjoy from anywhere in the world.

Audiences will need to create a BBC account in order to host their own virtual rooms remotely, where they can watch, share and engage with their friends, bringing all the vibes of 1Xtra Live 2020 to the comfort of their own homes.

One track from each new set will also be simulcast live on BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 1 on Saturday 17th October between 7 – 11pm, followed by the 1Xtra Live 2020 After Party from 11pm-1am.

Faron McKenzie, Head of 1Xtra, says, “Every year 1Xtra Live brings the hottest UK artists and the biggest international acts to one stage for one of the best nights of Black music, and this year will be no different.

"During these challenging times for the industry, I’m delighted that we can bring the energy and vibes of 1Xtra Live 2020 to a global audience and bring fans and listeners from all over the world together through this digital interactive experience. It’s going to be an unmissable event, with some incredible performances.”

As well as new bespoke performances and interviews, 1Xtra Live 2020 will also be reliving some of the most iconic sets from over the past 12 years for fans to enjoy on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

A programme for the event will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.