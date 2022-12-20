ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy thrills fans at 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has delighted fans at the Jamaica edition of his 'Love, Damini' tour.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: On Monday, 19th December 2022, Grammy-winning Afrobeats legend Burna Boy dazzled fans at the sold-out show of his 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica.

The concert had in attendance Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Entertainment, and Gender Hon Olivia Grange.

Burna Boy also brought out Serani and Popcaan with whom he performed their collaborations.

2022 has been a successful year for the megastar who released his 6th album 'Love, Damini' in July. His mega-hit 'Last Last' off the album is one of the biggest songs out of the continent this year.

Burna Boy will be ending 2022 as the most NO. 1 artist on Apple Music Nigeria and Boomplay Nigeria, and Spotify Nigeria. His album 'Love, Damini' is the number one album on Apple Music in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. It's also the number-one album on Spotify Nigeria in 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Burna Boy thrills fans at 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica

