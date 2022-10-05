Burna Boy and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Leading the Afrobeats entries this week is Burna Boy's 'Last Last' which climbed two place up from 51 to a new peak of 49 and thereby extending its run on the charts to 12 weeks.

Following behind is Tems' 'Free Mind' which moved up two spots from 52 to 50 and extending it stay on the chart to 11 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez also the biggest jump as it move up 8 places from 88 to 80 as it enters its fourth week on the chart.

Billboard Afrobeats Chart: This week, the top ten saw very little changes as Rema's 'Cal Down' remix retains the top spot. 'Last Last' comes in at Number 2, 'Free Mind' retains the third spot 'Essence' remix comes in at Number 4, and Oxlade's 'Kulosa' closes out the top 5.

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' drops to Number 10 while Tem's 'Higher' moves up to Number 8.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up to Number 11 while 'Joha' remains Asake's highest charting song at Number 12 followed by 'Organise' and 'Terminator' at Number 13 and 14 respectively.