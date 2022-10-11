RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest publication of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, the Afrobeats contingent of Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema continued their ascension on the chart.

Details: In the Billboard chart week dated October 15th, 2022, Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' remix all reached new peaks.

'Last Last' leads the Afrobeats entry, appearing at a new peak of Number 44 after moving up 5 places from Number 49 last week which extends its stay on the charts to 13 weeks.

Tems' 2020 R&B single 'Free Mind' climbs up 4 places from Number 50 last week to a new peak of Number 46 this week that extends its run on the chart to 12 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez also enjoyed an impressive ascension as it goes from Number 80 last week to a new peak of Number 75 this week as it spends its 5th week on the chart.

Billboard US Afrobeats Chart: In this week's Billboard US Afrobeats chart, the top 9 remains unchanged with Rema's 'Calm Down' retaining the Number 1 spot.

'Last Last' takes the second spot, 'Free Mind' holds the Number 3 position, 'Essence' retains the 4th spot, and 'Kulosa' rounds up the top 5.

Ayra Starr's new hit 'Rush' enters claims the Number 10 spot after moving up from Number 11 last week. Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' nosedives from Number 10 last week to Number 15 this week.

