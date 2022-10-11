Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

'Last Last' leads the Afrobeats entry, appearing at a new peak of Number 44 after moving up 5 places from Number 49 last week which extends its stay on the charts to 13 weeks.

Tems' 2020 R&B single 'Free Mind' climbs up 4 places from Number 50 last week to a new peak of Number 46 this week that extends its run on the chart to 12 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez also enjoyed an impressive ascension as it goes from Number 80 last week to a new peak of Number 75 this week as it spends its 5th week on the chart.

Billboard US Afrobeats Chart: In this week's Billboard US Afrobeats chart, the top 9 remains unchanged with Rema's 'Calm Down' retaining the Number 1 spot.

'Last Last' takes the second spot, 'Free Mind' holds the Number 3 position, 'Essence' retains the 4th spot, and 'Kulosa' rounds up the top 5.