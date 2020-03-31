On March 31, 2020, Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy took to his Twitter account for side chats with his fans. During the chat, he revealed some first-hand information. This comes after Burna Boy took to the same Twitter page to voice his frustrations at the coronavirus-inflicted limitation of movement.

On March 27, 2020, the self-styled Odogwu wrote, "The saddest thing about all this is people being put on unpaid leave in Nigeria. Hustling is a necessity that makes social distancing hard! -how’s everyone holding up? Let’s figure it out together."

1) Burna Boy issues a warning to all the FC

In Nigeria, several stan movements are ascribed the tag, 'FC.' The foremost nuisance stan group with tag are Wizkid's fans who are called, Wizkid FC. At some point during his A Good Time performance in Lagos during Detty December, Davido also called his fans, Davido FC. In recent times, especially after the infamous, 'pave way' scenario, Burna Boy has been at loggerheads with the FC.

Today he took to his page and wrote, "I’m always on my best behaviour. I’m just here waiting for someone or any FC to Try The King today." This was after a fan remarked that Burna Boy was on his best behaviour.

Nonetheless, Burna Boy does reaffirm his love for Wizkid. He writes, "Don’t get it twisted @wizkidayo is my brother Forever And I Love him to Death! Even though Recently I don’t fuck with his Twitter “FC” I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment."

2) How Burna Boy started

In 2011, Burna Boy released two EPs, Burn Identity and Burn Notice. This came just a year after he started. Burna remarks that, "I started in 2010, I was motivated by my Talent,passion, Family, AFRICA and FELA . Twitter does not have enough space for me to talk about the challenges. Just know that the Challenges don’t stop wen you are on Top, they get WORSE."

3) Burna Boy's hardest collaboration

Burna Boy answers that, "Most challenging was @angeliquekidjo cuz I looked for her since 2011 and only got to work with her in 2019."

4) Burna Boy's new album

Over the past two years, Burna Boy has released three solid bodies of work. According to him, coronavirus is the only preventing steps towards a 2020 album, "That’s the plan, as long as this Corona virus thing does not end our usual normal lives."

5) Why Mama Burna is Burna Boy's manager

In 2017, Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu also known as Mama Burna returned as his manager. She had left three years prior. Upon her return, Burna Boy's career took on concord jet and headed straight for the firmament. On that decision, Burna Boy says, "Because she is the only person qualified to talk to me and she is the only living human being that I truly 100% TRUST."

This came after a fan asked him why his mother is his manager.

6) Burna Boy appreciates Aristokrat Records and Piriye Isokrari

Aristokrat Records gave Burna Boy his start in the industry and signed him. With the label, he released his first two albums. While Nigerian music is riddled with strained label-artist relationships, but Burna Boy retains utmost respect for Aristokrat Records and Piriye Isokrari.

Burna Boy writes on it that, "If it wasn’t for @PeediPicasso (Isokrari's Twitter handle) (Aristokrat records) there would be no BURNA BOY. That shit is for life that’s why I got the Aristokrat records tattoo on my Left arm."

7) Burna Boy says he wants Phyno, Zoro, Illbliss and Nigga Raw on 'Odogwu (Remix)'

A fan asked if Burna Boy had gotten anybody for the remix to his latest song,'Odogwu' and Burna Boy says, "I want @phynofino @ZoRoSwaGBaG @illBlissGoretti and AFambu dat Nigga RAW."