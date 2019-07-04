In a brief chat with Pulse, Damini Ogulu aka Burn Boy hinted what should be expected from his forthcoming album, ‘African Giant.’

The singer says fans in Nigeria and across the world should expect a great album as he’s poised not to deliver anything less.

“Expect greatness, I can never deliver anything less,” he tersely dropped.

On the possible international collaborations in the project, Burna Boy smartly evaded the question saying no one reveals the main content of a forthcoming movie until it is seen in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy set to drop new album 'African Giant'

“I mean nobody tells you what is going to happen in a movie before the movie comes out until you get to the cinema to watch the movie,” Burna Boy said.

However, in the late hours of Wednesday, July 3, Burna Boy’s collaboration with English singer, songwriter, and actress, Mahalia was released.

When asked about his thoughts on winning the 2019 BET award for the best international act, the ‘Killing Dem’ singer said, “I feel good, feel honoured winning the BET award. Feel like there's a lot to be done and a great start for a lot.”

Speaking further on the win and his expectations before he emerged the winner, Burna Boy said, “I don't want to say I was expecting it, I mean it's not my primary objective in life but BET is so great because they recognise that this is what I do and the reason why I do it and I've been doing this forever so now for them to see me now is wow.”

Without a doubt, Burna Boy has created a sound that has become synonymous with him and has churned out hits since his first single, ‘Like to party’ off his 2012 debut studio album, L.I.F.E.

Subsequently, he has performed that local and international shows that include the Coachella music festival. At 12:15 am WAT on April 15, 2019, Burna Boy, performed at the Coachella Valley and Arts Music Festival 2019 that began on the night of April 12, 2019, and ended Sunday, April 14, 2019 (PDT).

However, he clearly states that his reason for doing relatable music has nothing to do with award recognition.

“As I said, I don't think about that, I don't do this for that, I don't make music for that. I have been doing this from Port Harcourt and that's way back,” Burna Boy said.

In April 2019, Burna Boy had a private listening session in Los Angeles, United States of America where he played songs from his next album. The music star's 16 tracks album will be dropping by August 2019.