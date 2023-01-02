ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has broken his silence over the complaints that has trailed the reaction of his concert 'Lagos Loves Damini'.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: On January 1st, 2022 Burna Boy held his Lagos concert titled 'Lagos Love Damini' held at the Eko Energy Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The show which was supposed to start by 6 PM didn't start until 10 PM and Burna Boy didn't perform until 3 AM.

The poor organization led to criticism from fans who narrated their bitter experiences at the show on social media.

Burna Boy speaks up: The Grammy-winning megastar has finally spoken up on his experience at the show in a post on his Instagram Story.

Burna Boy stated that contrary to popular notion that he came late for the show, he was there early and his late appearance was the fault of the organizers who failed to address the technicalities.

He also called out the organizers who he claimed failed to deliver and asked that his fans didn't deserve to go through that.

Burna Boy also stated that he's making efforts to get investments into the Nigerian music industry to fix this situation.

Burna Boy's Instagram Story January 02, 2022
Burna Boy's Instagram Story January 02, 2022 Pulse Nigeria
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Alexx Ekubo's ex deletes apology post, claims she was forced to write it

Alexx Ekubo's ex deletes apology post, claims she was forced to write it

JJC Skillz shares lessons from 2022

JJC Skillz shares lessons from 2022

Queen Fairy churn out new song 'Control Me'

Queen Fairy churn out new song 'Control Me'

Fela Kuti & Burna Boy make Rollingstone to 200 singers of all time

Fela Kuti & Burna Boy make Rollingstone to 200 singers of all time

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

9ice celebrates third wedding anniversary with dope black-on-black photos

9ice celebrates third wedding anniversary with dope black-on-black photos

Tomike Adeoye is expecting baby number 2

Tomike Adeoye is expecting baby number 2

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable (Audiomack)

Portable takes stagecraft to another level as he arrives concert in a casket

Battle on Buka street (bukapost)

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' takes over Box Office

Rema

Rema joins Spotify's Billionaires club

Seyi Vibez

Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content