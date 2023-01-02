'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

The show which was supposed to start by 6 PM didn't start until 10 PM and Burna Boy didn't perform until 3 AM.

The poor organization led to criticism from fans who narrated their bitter experiences at the show on social media.

Burna Boy speaks up: The Grammy-winning megastar has finally spoken up on his experience at the show in a post on his Instagram Story.

Burna Boy stated that contrary to popular notion that he came late for the show, he was there early and his late appearance was the fault of the organizers who failed to address the technicalities.

He also called out the organizers who he claimed failed to deliver and asked that his fans didn't deserve to go through that.

Burna Boy also stated that he's making efforts to get investments into the Nigerian music industry to fix this situation.