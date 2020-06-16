On June 16, 2020, Grammy nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy shared Fela's handwritten letter in which the Afrobeat maven urges Africans to unite.

The letter was penned on a Kalakuta Limited letterhead shows Fela Anikulapo-Kuti as Chairman and Beko Ransome-Kuti as Managing Director.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy and Rema nominated for BET Awards

The best part of the two-page letter reads, "It is my view that African children, African youth and if possible, older Africans should now start to think positively towards this important ideology that, 'Africa music unite.'"

You can read the letter below;