RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy is set to drop a music video for his single 'Whiskey' which will come in the form of a documentary.

Burna Boy GQ
Burna Boy GQ

Details: In July 2022, Burna Boy released his sixth album 'Love, Damini' which housed the track 'Whiskey' through which he drew attention to the climate situation in his home city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, 7th December 2022 Burna Boy posted a promotional clip of the documentary which he is set to release on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

The documentary is set to highlight the environmental degradation of the Niger Delta due to oil exploration with the latest being the soot problem that's confronting the region.

Burna Boy has been an advocate for the people of the Niger Delta and he has used his songs to draw attention to the region's situation. In his Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall,' he recorded 'Monsters You Made' which highlighted the militancy created due to decades of neglect and failed promises.

'Whiskey' joins Burna Boy's list of songs that calls for equality and good governance in Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

ICPC arrests and detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

ICPC arrests and detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

BNXN records second top ten entry in Nigeria with 'Traboski' as 'Xtra Cool' returns to No.1

BNXN records second top ten entry in Nigeria with 'Traboski' as 'Xtra Cool' returns to No.1

IK Ogbonna reflects on parenting sacrifices and the effects

IK Ogbonna reflects on parenting sacrifices and the effects

Sammie Okposo's daughter opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her dad

Sammie Okposo's daughter opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her dad

'Nobody has toiled for Hip Hop in Nigeria like I have,' M.I says

'Nobody has toiled for Hip Hop in Nigeria like I have,' M.I says

Trending

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Blaqbones (YouTube)

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Oladips, Wizkid

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor