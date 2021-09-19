Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice

Pulse Nigeria

On his Instagram stories, he wrote that, "I might decide not to drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice."

In April 2021, Pulse Nigeria reported that Burna Boy teased an August 2021 release for his new album. But having released two singles, 'Kilometre' and 'Question' with Don Jazzy in 2021, he looks to have shelved those plans.