On September 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy took to his Instagram stories to break many fans' hearts. He announced that he will not release an album this year.
Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice
A year without an album release would be Burna Boy's first since 2017.
On his Instagram stories, he wrote that, "I might decide not to drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice."
In April 2021, Pulse Nigeria reported that Burna Boy teased an August 2021 release for his new album. But having released two singles, 'Kilometre' and 'Question' with Don Jazzy in 2021, he looks to have shelved those plans.
In the last three years, he has released Outside, African Giant and Twice As Tall, which dropped in August 2020.
