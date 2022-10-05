RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy, superstar Rema, and Afrobeats singing sensation Oxlade appear in the top 30 of the latest edition of the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Details: In the latest edition of the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 dated 30 September 2022 - 06 October 2022, Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade all maintain high positions on the chart.

Leading the Afrobeats contingent is Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran which climbs up from Number 21 to a new peak of Number 20 and extends its stay on the chart to 12 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' reached a new peak position of Number 25 after climbing 6 spots from Number 31 last week. The song which was boosted by the Selena Gomez remix is spending its 5th week on the chart.

Oxlade's smash hit 'Kulosa' appears at Number 27 moving down two spots from Number 25 last week as it extends its run on the chart to 11 weeks.

Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' appears at Number 31 after slumping two places from the Number 29 spot last week as it enters an impressive 20th week on the chart.

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20 (02 October 2022 - 08 October 2022): On this week's publication of the UK Official Afrobeats Top 20, Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' retains the Number 1 spot.

JAE5's 'Propeller' feat BNXN & Dave holds down the Number 2 spot, Wizkid's latest release 'Bad To Me' moves up 8 places to take the 3rd spot, Asake's 'Joha' debuts at Number 4, and Burna Boy's 'It's Plenty' rounds up the top 5.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' re-enters the chart at Number 10. 'Philo' by Bella Shmurda feat Omah Lay debuts at Number 14, CKay's 'Mmadu' debuts at Number 15, and Ruger's 'WeWe' makes its first entry at Number 20.

