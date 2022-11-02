Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Rema continues to lead the Afrobeats entries as it appears on NO. 17 this week, sliding one spot from its peak position of NO. 16 last week while extending its run on the chart to 9 weeks.

Burna Boy's 'For My Hand' enters its 16th week on the chart, appearing in NO. 24 this week. His smash hit 'Last Last' also continues its fantastic run on the chart as it enters its 24th week on the chart with a NO. 38 entries this week.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' extend its stay on the chart to 15 weeks with a NO. 94 entry this week.

UK Afrobeats Chart: JAE5's 'Propeller' retains the top spot this week with Burna Boy's 'Its Plenty' and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moving up to NO. 2 and NO. 3 respectively. Asake's 'Joha' moved down two spots to the NO. 4 spot while 'Terminator' retains the NO. 5 spot.