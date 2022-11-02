Details: In the chart week of 28 October 2022 - 03 November 2022, the Nigerian contingent of Burna Boy, Rema, Oxlade continued their run on the chart.
Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart
In the latest issue of the UK official singles chart, the Afrobeats contingent of Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade continues their run on the chart.
Rema continues to lead the Afrobeats entries as it appears on NO. 17 this week, sliding one spot from its peak position of NO. 16 last week while extending its run on the chart to 9 weeks.
Burna Boy's 'For My Hand' enters its 16th week on the chart, appearing in NO. 24 this week. His smash hit 'Last Last' also continues its fantastic run on the chart as it enters its 24th week on the chart with a NO. 38 entries this week.
Oxlade's 'Kulosa' extend its stay on the chart to 15 weeks with a NO. 94 entry this week.
UK Afrobeats Chart: JAE5's 'Propeller' retains the top spot this week with Burna Boy's 'Its Plenty' and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moving up to NO. 2 and NO. 3 respectively. Asake's 'Joha' moved down two spots to the NO. 4 spot while 'Terminator' retains the NO. 5 spot.
Kizz Daniel and EMPIRE's 'Cough' moved up to NO. 6, Victony and Tempoe's 'Soweto' retains the NO. 7 spot, while Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves up to the NO. 8 spot.
