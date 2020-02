Date: February 28, 2020

Song Title: Odogwu

Artist: Burna Boy

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Kel P

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Spaceship/Atlantic

Details/Takeaway: This is Burna Boy's first single of 2020. During Wizkid's Starboy Fest in London, England, Burna Boy jokingly referred Skepta, the British rapper of Nigerian descent as 'Odogwu.' It's is term of elevation.

You can listen to the song below;