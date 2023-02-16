'I hope to catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

Burna Boy described the news as shocking and sad as it took him out of a positive mood. Burna Boy went further to say that while he wasn't cordial with AKA, he never wanted him dead.

Pulse Nigeria

The Grammy winner further shared that he hopes to catch those who killed the late rapper even as he hopes he rests in peace albeit that they didn't share a cordial relationship before his death.

Burna Boy and AKA famously collaborated on the hit single 'All Eyez On Me' which won a MAMA award for Best Hip Hop. The duo also appeared on 'Paid' by South African rapper Da Les and on 'Special Someone' by Ghanaian superstar rapper Sarkodie.

While it was unclear when and why the two fell out, they had a Twitter spat after AKA tweeted about how he despised South Africa's Bafana Bafana always losing to Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Pulse Nigeria

Burial details: Until his death, AKA was one of Africa's most celebrated rappers who had many awards and hundreds of millions in streams to his name. He is set to be buried on Saturday, 18th February 2023 at a private burial in South Africa. There will also be a memorial in his honor on Friday, 17th February 2023.