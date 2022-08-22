Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

The latest data released by Spotify shows that the most successful songs on Spotify in 2022 owe their success to the huge patronage of Gen Z consumers. According to Spotify, the top 5 most streamed artists by Nigerian Gen Z consumers on its platform are:

Burna Boy Asaka Davido Drake Wizkid

This list shows a clear preference for local music in what is a vital contribution to the digital advancement of Afrobeats.

Top 5 Songs: Spotify also released the top 5 most streamed songs amongst Gen Z consumers in 2022. All five songs are Afrobeats singles with Burna Boy's 'Last Last' taking the lead.

Burna Boy - 'Last Last' Asake & DJ Spinall - 'Pallazo' Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx, Mavins - 'Overdose (Overloading)' Asake - 'Peace Be Unto You' Kizz Daniel & Tekno - 'Buga'

Top 5 Albums: Similarly to the artists and songs, Nigerian Gen Z consumers also have a preference for Nigerian albums. Burna Boy completes his hattrick on the list as he also tops the album list with his 2022 album 'Love, Damini'.

Burna Boy - 'Love, Damini' Rema - 'Rave & Roses' Omah Lay - 'Boy Alone' Kendrick Lamar - 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' WizKid - 'Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition'

Top 5 Playlists: Spotify has different specially curated playlists with which it caters to need varying needs of its consumers. Afrobeats playlist has found eager consumers in Nigerian Gen Z consumers and topping the list is 'Hot Hits Naija' which allows them to enjoy a rich selection of Nigerian hit songs.

Hot Hits Naija African Heat Gbedu Bubblin Traffic Jams Naija