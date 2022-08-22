RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Music streaming platform Spotify has released new data detailing music consumption habits amongst Gen Z users. The data reveals that Grammy winner Burna Boy, rave of the moment Asake, and Afrobeats megastar Davido are the top three most streamed artists by Gen Z consumers.

Details: Since Spotify entered the Nigerian music space in February 2021, it has become quite popular amongst a growing number of Nigeria's large young population. Its unique playlist and open data have endeared it to Nigerian Gen Z consumers who are actively shaping music consumption behavior in the Nigerian music industry.

The latest data released by Spotify shows that the most successful songs on Spotify in 2022 owe their success to the huge patronage of Gen Z consumers. According to Spotify, the top 5 most streamed artists by Nigerian Gen Z consumers on its platform are:

  1. Burna Boy
  2. Asaka
  3. Davido
  4. Drake
  5. Wizkid

This list shows a clear preference for local music in what is a vital contribution to the digital advancement of Afrobeats.

Top 5 Songs: Spotify also released the top 5 most streamed songs amongst Gen Z consumers in 2022. All five songs are Afrobeats singles with Burna Boy's 'Last Last' taking the lead.

  1. Burna Boy - 'Last Last' 
  2. Asake & DJ Spinall - 'Pallazo' 
  3. Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx, Mavins 'Overdose (Overloading)'
  4. Asake - 'Peace Be Unto You'
  5. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - 'Buga'

Top 5 Albums: Similarly to the artists and songs, Nigerian Gen Z consumers also have a preference for Nigerian albums. Burna Boy completes his hattrick on the list as he also tops the album list with his 2022 album 'Love, Damini'.

  1. Burna Boy - 'Love, Damini'
  2. Rema - 'Rave & Roses'
  3. Omah Lay - 'Boy Alone'
  4. Kendrick Lamar - 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'
  5. WizKid - 'Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition'

Top 5 Playlists: Spotify has different specially curated playlists with which it caters to need varying needs of its consumers. Afrobeats playlist has found eager consumers in Nigerian Gen Z consumers and topping the list is 'Hot Hits Naija' which allows them to enjoy a rich selection of Nigerian hit songs.

  1. Hot Hits Naija
  2. African Heat
  3. Gbedu
  4. Bubblin
  5. Traffic Jams Naija
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
