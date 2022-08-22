Details: Since Spotify entered the Nigerian music space in February 2021, it has become quite popular amongst a growing number of Nigeria's large young population. Its unique playlist and open data have endeared it to Nigerian Gen Z consumers who are actively shaping music consumption behavior in the Nigerian music industry.
Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria
Music streaming platform Spotify has released new data detailing music consumption habits amongst Gen Z users. The data reveals that Grammy winner Burna Boy, rave of the moment Asake, and Afrobeats megastar Davido are the top three most streamed artists by Gen Z consumers.
Recommended articles
The latest data released by Spotify shows that the most successful songs on Spotify in 2022 owe their success to the huge patronage of Gen Z consumers. According to Spotify, the top 5 most streamed artists by Nigerian Gen Z consumers on its platform are:
- Burna Boy
- Asaka
- Davido
- Drake
- Wizkid
This list shows a clear preference for local music in what is a vital contribution to the digital advancement of Afrobeats.
Top 5 Songs: Spotify also released the top 5 most streamed songs amongst Gen Z consumers in 2022. All five songs are Afrobeats singles with Burna Boy's 'Last Last' taking the lead.
- Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
- Asake & DJ Spinall - 'Pallazo'
- Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx, Mavins - 'Overdose (Overloading)'
- Asake - 'Peace Be Unto You'
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno - 'Buga'
Top 5 Albums: Similarly to the artists and songs, Nigerian Gen Z consumers also have a preference for Nigerian albums. Burna Boy completes his hattrick on the list as he also tops the album list with his 2022 album 'Love, Damini'.
- Burna Boy - 'Love, Damini'
- Rema - 'Rave & Roses'
- Omah Lay - 'Boy Alone'
- Kendrick Lamar - 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'
- WizKid - 'Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition'
Top 5 Playlists: Spotify has different specially curated playlists with which it caters to need varying needs of its consumers. Afrobeats playlist has found eager consumers in Nigerian Gen Z consumers and topping the list is 'Hot Hits Naija' which allows them to enjoy a rich selection of Nigerian hit songs.
- Hot Hits Naija
- African Heat
- Gbedu
- Bubblin
- Traffic Jams Naija
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng