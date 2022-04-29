RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy previews unreleased song from 'Love, Damini' album

Authors:

Onyema Courage

At his Madison Square Garden event, Burna Boy debuted an unheard song from his upcoming sixth studio album, 'Love, Damini.'

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, a Nigerian superstar, became the first African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City Wednesday night. The title and release date of his forthcoming album have also been revealed by the artist. Burna Boy's sixth album is named 'Love, Damini,' and it will be released on July 2nd, his birthday.

Recommended articles

Burna Boy sang a clip of an unreleased song at the performance, which drew over 20,000 people.

He had previously shared this sample on Instagram live, but went on to sing the song in its entirety at the concert.

See performance video below;

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani

I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani

Burna Boy previews unreleased song from 'Love, Damini' album

Burna Boy previews unreleased song from 'Love, Damini' album

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix

Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Trending

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'. [Punch]

Did Terri exit Wizkid's Starboy Records? [Pulse Exclusive]

Wizkid and Terri (TheWestAfricanPilot)

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo (NotJustOk)

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]