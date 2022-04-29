Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, a Nigerian superstar, became the first African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City Wednesday night. The title and release date of his forthcoming album have also been revealed by the artist. Burna Boy's sixth album is named 'Love, Damini,' and it will be released on July 2nd, his birthday.
Burna Boy previews unreleased song from 'Love, Damini' album
At his Madison Square Garden event, Burna Boy debuted an unheard song from his upcoming sixth studio album, 'Love, Damini.'
Burna Boy sang a clip of an unreleased song at the performance, which drew over 20,000 people.
He had previously shared this sample on Instagram live, but went on to sing the song in its entirety at the concert.
See performance video below;
