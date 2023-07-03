ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy has teased a new video.

On July 2, 2023, Burna Boy celebrated his 32nd birthday, and the Megastar was widely celebrated by his family, friends, and fans.

At the birthday reception hosted in his honour, Burna Boy premiered an unreleased single that had Hip Hop elements like his recently released single 'Sitting On Top Of The World'.

The single might be Burna Boy's next release as he aims to continue a remarkable 2023 where he performed at the Champions League Final in Istanbul and also recently won the award for the Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards.

Going by Burna Boy's latest premiere, it appears his next release would be leaning more towards Hip Hop which is a major pointer to Burna Boy's positioning as he might be aiming to gravitate more towards the Western market.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

