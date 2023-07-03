Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

On July 2, 2023, Burna Boy celebrated his 32nd birthday, and the Megastar was widely celebrated by his family, friends, and fans.

At the birthday reception hosted in his honour, Burna Boy premiered an unreleased single that had Hip Hop elements like his recently released single 'Sitting On Top Of The World'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single might be Burna Boy's next release as he aims to continue a remarkable 2023 where he performed at the Champions League Final in Istanbul and also recently won the award for the Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards.