RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy performed a single 'For My Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran at Ed Sheeran's Wembley Stadium show.

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran
Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran

The single is off Burna Boy's upcoming album 'Love Damini' which is set to drop July 8th 2022.

Recommended articles

The single will be the second time Burna Boy will be on a track with Ed Sheeran after they both featured on Stormzy's 'Own It.'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Their marriage is still intact' - Toyin Abraham's management debunks report of actress's marriage collapse

'Their marriage is still intact' - Toyin Abraham's management debunks report of actress's marriage collapse

Singing sensation Gyakie releases new stimulating single 'For My Baby'

Singing sensation Gyakie releases new stimulating single 'For My Baby'

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Apple Music announces Afrofusion singer Gyakie as latest Africa Rising artist

Apple Music announces Afrofusion singer Gyakie as latest Africa Rising artist

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Timaya, Victony Raybekah, Kaestyle and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Timaya, Victony Raybekah, Kaestyle and others

‘King Of Boys’ is based on a real person or composite of persons - David Hundeyin

‘King Of Boys’ is based on a real person or composite of persons - David Hundeyin

Tito Da.fire Inducted Into Grammy Awards Recording Academy Class of 2022

Tito Da.fire Inducted Into Grammy Awards Recording Academy Class of 2022

‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson talks horrible filming experience with E.L James

‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson talks horrible filming experience with E.L James

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Khaid and Sydney

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

PSquare (Spotify)