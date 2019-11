Song Title: Omo

Artist: Burna Boy

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Kel P

Album: African Giant

Label: Spaceship/Atlantic

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The video is the seventh one from Burna Boy's seventh project, 'African Giant.' It is also a follow-up to 'Gum Body.'

Verdict: The aesthetics are good and showcases beauty as its title and lyrics suggest.

Rating: 8/10

