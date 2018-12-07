Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Teni thrill fans at 'The Club With Remy Martin'

news

Burna Boy, Mr Eazi thrilled fans at 'The Club With Remy Martin' event which took place on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

The event which took place at the Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel was attended by lovers of the cognac brand, Remy Martin. The guest were all left bedazzled as they were entertained by the different activities which were lined up for the evening.

Nigeria's finest hype man, Shody was the MC for the night and DJ Neptunes was on the wheels of steel for the night both gave outstanding performances all through the event.

From the beautifully dressed ladies dressed in the popular Las Vegas attires who gave a spectacular performance, who kicked off the event, indeed it was obvious fans were in for a lot of fun.

The first artist to perform was Teni The Entertainer who blew the fans away with some of her hit songs of the year including her latest charting single, 'Case.' It was followed by music producer turned hit maker, Maleek Berry who gave a breathtaking performance.

Another Interesting feat of the night was the choreographed remake of some of the recent blockbuster movies and series which have become a household name.

From 'Lord Of The Ribs,' 'Black Panther,' 'Game Of Thrones,' guest were thrilled to their well put together performances.

Mr Eazi's spectacular performance was another talking point for the night as he gave fans a feel of some of his hit songs like 'Ohema' and his most recent songs, 'Property' and 'I Surrender.'

The biggest star of the night was Burna Boy whose introduction to the guest was well received. The music star kept the guest on their feet all through his performance as he performed back to back his hit songs including the song of the moment, 'Ye.' Burna Boy apparently gave everyone the reason why he is seen as one of the biggest artists of the year.