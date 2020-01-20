Michelle Obama's playlist for her workout session this year comes with an impressive roll call as Nigeria's music star, Burna Boy made it to the list.

The former first lady of the United States of America took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 19, 2020, where she posted her playlist which according to her helps her go through her toughest workout session.

"It's about that time when New Year's goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? #IAmBecoming #SelfcareSunday," she wrote.

Burna Boy's 'My Money, My Baby' is number four on the famous playlist with American born Nigerian, Tobe Nwigwe making it to the playlist with his song, 'Dope.'

Michelle's husband, Barrack Obama back in 2019 released his summer playlist that sparked off a lot of conversation online following Rema's 'Iron Man' inclusion.

Barrack Obama's playlist...

Rema on Colors. (YouTube/Colors)

Mavins poster boy, Rema made it to the 2019 Summer playlist of the ex-president of the United States of America, Barack Obama.

The fast-rising Nigerian Afropop singer joined a long list of international music stars on Barrack Obama’s summer playlist for 2019. Obama took to Twitter on Saturday, August 24, 2019, to share his playlist for the summer.

Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ occupies No. 42 on the long playlist that has a total of 44 songs.