Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy breezed into town on the back of his many appearances in American media.

Weeks after appearing on notable platforms like Power 105.1, New York show, The Breakfast Club, Hot 97, New York show, Ebro In The Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Central show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and even GQ, the singer is back home.

While he held a listening party in Los Angeles, California in May, 2019, the singer has held the Nigerian leg of listening party for his critically acclaimed 7th project, African Giant. This comes a few days after getting mentioned by legend, Elton John on Beats 1 by Apple.

The listening party held in the late hours of Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at LASWA Yard, Falomo Jetty, Lagos. The event was attended by celebrities like Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage, Avala of BBNaija, Zlatan, Poco Lee, Rexxie, Bovi, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Spinall, Dammy Krane, Bollylomo, Toke Makinwa and so forth.

Media personalities like VJ Adams, Ehis of MtvBase, Piriye Isokrari, the founder and C.E.O of Aristokrat Records, Burna’s first major label and other personalities were also at the event. The night was sponsored by Boomplay, Martell, Nigerian Breweries and Fidelity Bank.

During the event, the crowd got a treat of the 19 songs from African Giant. Songs from Burna Boy’s previous albums were also played at the event while fans swayed to the rhythm inside the arena and filled their bellies with the warm essence of blended spirits. They also took home gifts from the various sponsors.

One thing stood out throughout the memorable evening, Burna Boy

If you were Burna Boy, having a great professional and personal moment, and getting all you've always dreamed of, you will be giddy too. The joy and peace were evident in Burna's demeanour from when he chilled with the DJ, who played the entire 19 tracks off African Giant, to when he passed by to go have a chat with Boomplay and then to the bar.

He was surrounded by his dad, his mom, grandfather, Benson Idonije and his grandmother while fans swayed and at times rumbled to his music. At the same time, the singer was also surrounded by his peers, celebrating him. Just as the thought of the man's obvious happiness crossed my mind, a friend took the words right out of my mouth.

"He seems happy and at peace. He's smiling and radiant. I am happy for him," the friend said. Just like that, everything went into context.

As the party drew to a close, everyone had a thought. The atmosphere was calm and tension was absent. Instead, everyone enjoyed and drank. Burna then retired to a bar to chill with his fans as the event drew to a close.

The listening also comes after Burna Boy shut down Montreal, Quebec, Canada and serenaded fans to a string of mega-hits. He was also supported by another Nigerian superstar, Wande Coal.