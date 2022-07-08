RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy winning Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has released a new album he calls 'Love, Damini.' The album was released on Friday July 8th 2022.

Love Damini Album Art
Love Damini Album Art

Artist: Burna Boy

Album Title: Love, Damini

Genre: Afrobeats, Afrobeat

Date of Release: July 8, 2022

Producers: Chopsticks & other uncredited producers.

Song Art:

Love Damini Album Art
Love Damini Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 60 minutes 60 seconds

Features: 8 - Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Victony, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Ed Sheeran.

Label: Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Details/Takeaway: The African Giant as he Burna Boy likes to call himself is a force when it comes to music. His last two albums got Grammy-nominations with 'Twice As Tall' winning the World category. His latest album 'Love, Damini' is what comes next after fulfilling his lofty ambitions of winning a Grammy. With nothing left to prove, listeners will be in for another unpredictable display.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

