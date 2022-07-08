Artist: Burna Boy
Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'
Grammy winning Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has released a new album he calls 'Love, Damini.' The album was released on Friday July 8th 2022.
Album Title: Love, Damini
Genre: Afrobeats, Afrobeat
Date of Release: July 8, 2022
Producers: Chopsticks & other uncredited producers.
Song Art:
Length: 60 minutes 60 seconds
Features: 8 - Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Victony, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Ed Sheeran.
Label: Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Details/Takeaway: The African Giant as he Burna Boy likes to call himself is a force when it comes to music. His last two albums got Grammy-nominations with 'Twice As Tall' winning the World category. His latest album 'Love, Damini' is what comes next after fulfilling his lofty ambitions of winning a Grammy. With nothing left to prove, listeners will be in for another unpredictable display.
