Harmonize enlists Burna Boy and Diamond Platnumz on his latest single, Kainama.

From his recently released project, the ''Afro Bongo EP,'' Tanzanian artist Harmonize who is signed to WCB Wasafi Record teams us with his label boss and award winning singer Diamond Platnumz and Nigerian dancehall star, Burna Boy on the first song on the tape.

Outside Burna Boy, the Afro Bongo EP also features Nigeria's Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi while Chopstix and KrizBeatz get production credits.

'Kainama' is produced by Mix Master Garzy.