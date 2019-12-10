On the night of November 7, 2019, LiveSpot X Festival held at Eko Atlantic and ran into the wee hours of Sunday, December 8, 2019.

On the schedule of performances were Niniola, Cardi B, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage. Niniola came on stage and thrilled fans before Cardi B serenaded fans. Then came Tiwa Savage and then, Burna Boy. It was commendable that LiveSpot made a Nigerian be the final act in his own country.

ALSO READ: Cardi B In Lagos [Event Review]

When Burna Boy cam on stage, a roar greeted him. Initially, he wore an orange hoodie. But as he performed some of his famous hits with an energy that only Burna Boy can conjure, the naturally went off.

You can watch the performance below;