Artist: Burna Boy featuring Stormzy
Song Title: Real
Genre: Afro-Swing, R&B, Bashment
Album: Twice As Tall
Date of release: October 2, 2020
Label: Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic/Warner
Producer: Mario Winans, Telz
Video Director: Meji Alabi
Details/Takeaway: The video, which confirms Burna Boy's intention to promote this song for a UK audience documents the violent and divisive effects of inner-city UK gang culture on even the sacred themes of family ties.
The video also infamously contains the Davido dig, "F**k a good time..."
