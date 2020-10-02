Artist: Burna Boy featuring Stormzy

Song Title: Real

Genre: Afro-Swing, R&B, Bashment

Album: Twice As Tall

Date of release: October 2, 2020

Label: Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic/Warner

Producer: Mario Winans, Telz

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Details/Takeaway: The video, which confirms Burna Boy's intention to promote this song for a UK audience documents the violent and divisive effects of inner-city UK gang culture on even the sacred themes of family ties.

The video also infamously contains the Davido dig, "F**k a good time..."

You can watch the video below;