Artist: Jorja Smith featuring Burna Boy

Song Title: Be Honest

Genre: Dancehall, afrobeats

Date of release: August 15, 2019

Producer: TBA

Label: TBA

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After releasing her critically acclaimed album, Lost and Found in 2018, sultry and talented British singer, Jorja Smith is joined on this new number by Burna Boy who is the new afrobeat obsession for the UK and the West.

This marks yet another feature for the 'African Giant' who recently appeared on The Late Show with Trevor Noah. In the last few weeks, he has delivered for Mahalia, another British Singer and multi-platinum French producer, DJ Snake.

'Be Honest' is the second collaboration between Smith and Burna after their masterful delivery on 'Gum Body,' a song off Burna Boy's critically acclaimed album, African Giant.

You can listen to the song below;