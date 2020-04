Artist: Buju featuring Burna Boy

Song Title: L'enu (Remix)

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Label: Spaceship

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TG Omori

Date of release: April 16, 2020

Details/Takeaway: This release of this remix has been bubbling under for a minute and it's finally out. What we can't confirm is if it means Buju is now signed to Burna Boy's label, Spaceship.

You can watch the video HERE.