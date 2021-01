Details: An heavyweight feature for Burna Boy, it comes after another heavyweight feature on Wizkid's 'Ginger.'

A video for the latter song dropped recently. On this song about admiration, Burna Boy buttresses Sia's narrative after loading the song with bouts of adlibs and expletives.

Date: January 14, 2021

Song Title: Hey Boy

Artist: Sia featuring Burna Boy

Genre: Pop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBD

Video Director: TBD

Label: RCA/Atlantic

