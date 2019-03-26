The singer, in an interview, revealed that he used to draw cartoon characters and super heroes.

He said he was fascinated and also wanted to be a super hero, which led to him picking the name, Burna Boy.

Life growing up

The star artiste also spoke on life growing up in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state where he was born.

According to him, “It is a different world. There are a lot of similarities between us and any other developing country.

“There is heaven and hell in the same place. There is heaven for the people that have money and connections, and is hell, or even worse than hell for people who don’t.

“We are very strong people who are very good at adapting to situations and making the best of the worst situations. That is the spirit we have.”

The singer’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu described him as a courageous boy who always asked questions.

According to her, he started singing early when other kids his age were reciting nursery rhymes.

She said she had to get over the 'initial embarrassment' because she discovered that she was also different.

Watch Burna Boy’s full interview below: