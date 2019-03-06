On Friday, March 1, 2019, Burna Boy released his first official single for the year, titled, Dangote.

Following what in every terms can be described as the best year yet in his close to a decade old career, singer Burna Boy, who was voted the 2018 Soundcity 'Artist of the year' kick started 2019 with a new song where he taps into a well worked formula by gaining inspiration from another of Fela Anikulapo Kuti's classic songs, 'Palaver', to tell his Nigerian story.

While viewing his hustle on one hand from the perspective of that of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, Burna Boy also tells the story of strife, youth unemployment, day-to-day challenges and the never ending pursuit for money.

Few days after, he put out the Clarence Peters directed visuals, a very relatable and well scripted visual that uses different characters reflecting varying settings of life as it affects the average Nigerian to highlight the message of the song and further enhance its popularity.

However, unlike this time in 2018, when he released his album, ''Outside'', from which the monster anthem, 'Ye' came to life, a song that grew with every listen as his fans all over the world excitedly helped to blow it up before the subsequent releases of his other singles like 'On The Low', 'Gbona' and the Zlatan assisted street anthem, 'Killing Dem', that crowned his run, 'Dangote' is not exactly getting the same unequivocal love especially from his fans on social media.

While it is possible that many can still change their opinions about 'Dangote', which is fast becoming a hit song, the more they listen and allow it grow on them, the early reactions have equally been mixed.

For a section of music lovers, there have been echoes of underwhelming disapproval from an artist who they believe is one of the finest talents of his generation, and there are others who have termed this as a 'Jam of life.'

Here is how Twitter is reacting to Burna Boy's Dangote